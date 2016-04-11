Inter desperate to hold on to Icardi

Javier Zanetti has made it clear Inter are keen to hold on to Mauro Icardi amid speculation linking the prolific attacker with a move elsewhere.

Icardi has become a key figure at Inter since joining the club from Sampdoria in 2013 and helped his team to a 1-0 win over Frosinone at the weekend with his 14th Serie A goal of the season.

The 23-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere and clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are believed to be keeping a close eye on the Argentina international.

Nevertheless, Inter have no intention of cashing in on Icardi any time soon.

"Icardi is our striker and our captain," Zanetti said.

"We hope that Mauro can stay with us."

Icardi has a contract with Inter until June 2019.

Zanetti also had his say on Inter's transfer plans ahead of next season and warned Financial Fair Play regulations could hold them back in their search for new recruits.

"We have to correct the things that did not go well and take some players with quality and experience," Inter's vice-president added.

"But we cannot forget that we have to respect the Financial Fair Play rules."