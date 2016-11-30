Inter dreaming of signing Messi

The head of Inter's chief sponsor says he is optimistic that he can realise a dream of bringing Lionel Messi to the club from Barcelona.

The Argentina star has again seen his future become the subject of speculation in recent weeks as rumours circulate of an impasse in contract negotiations at Camp Nou.

Reports have claimed that Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Patrick Kluivert has spoken to Messi's father to discuss the prospect of a move to the Ligue 1 champions, although the player has always maintained he will return to Newell's Old Boys in Argentina when his time with Barca comes to an end.

But Marco Tronchetti Provera, the chairman of Pirelli, says his goal is to convince the 29-year-old to consider a spell at San Siro.

"There is one dream that is always the same: Messi," he told Corriere dello Sport. "He always has been.

"I'm always an optimist and I know that sometimes dreams do come true."

Inter survived a second-half scare to beat Fiorentina 4-2 on Monday and move back into the top eight in Serie A, though they are eight points behind AC Milan, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Provera says the squad boasts enough quality to push for a return to Europe's elite but has called on them to sustain form and focus throughout the campaign.

"I think, as I did before, that Inter have some great players and only need to look for a little more solidity and continuity over the course of the season and a single game," he said.

"The players need to commit themselves for 90 minutes and not for 45, as they did on Monday."