Lionel Messi return to Barcelona being 'slowly prepared', with Blaugrana setting clear date for permanent deal: report

Lionel Messi is constantly being linked with a return back to Barcelona, but the latest report has set a clear date

ATLANTA, GA MARCH 16: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC on March 16th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Barcelona
Messi is wanted by Barcelona again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi could make a permanent move back to Barcelona in the future, with the Catalan side setting a clear date for his return.

After financial obstacles posed by La Liga regulations prevented Lionel Messi - who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time - from extending his Barcelona contract in 2021, the Argentine emotionally and reluctantly after 21 years at the club.

PSG signed him on a free transfer that summer, with Messi spending two seasons in the French captial. But while his performances at club level didn't quite manage to hit the heights he did with Barcelona, Messi hit top form on the international stage, winning the Copa America in 2021 before finally getting his hands on the World Cup trophy a year later.

Lionel Messi could make a Barcelona return

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - FEBRUARY 19: Lionel Messi of Inter Miami reacts during a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first leg match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami at Sporting Park on February 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Messi is now enjoying himself at Inter Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now at Inter Miami, Messi is both enjoying his football in MLS and a quieter life in Florida. Friendly matches have since been touted between Inter Miami and Barcelona to honour Messi's legacy, though, so far, they haven't come to fruition.

Rumours have also swirled about Messi making a return to Barcelona to play for them once again, but have never seemed too likely - until now.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Manchester City in the Champions League in October 2016.

Messi became the best player ever while at Barca (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TNT Sports, Barcelona are looking to bring Messi back to the club on a permanent transfer following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, to herald in the grand re-opening of Camp Nou.

While Barcelona are set to start playing games at their home stadium before the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, the club has stated those matches will be in front of a reduced capacity crowd of 60,000. It's not until after the end of the 2025/26 season when the stadium will be fully finished, with the roof the final part that needs to be added to the renovation.

And Barcelona want Messi back in the colours of the Blaugrana as a key player once again to unveil the new stadium. Reports have previously suggested that Messi has said, "I can’t leave football without playing at the new Camp Nou”.

With the 2026 World Cup final on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in USA, Messi will hope his Argentina side will have a chance of retaining their crown. The forward will be 39 by the time that date rolls around, however.

Camp Nou Barcelona home stadium Lionel Messi

Barcelona are currently upgrading Camp Nou (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The report also adds that Barcelona will need to meet a number of conditions proposed by Messi and his representatives, making any potential deal more difficult to conclude. They're "slowly preparing" for his return, but will need to offer him assurances ahead of any move.

In FourFourTwo's view, it still seems extremely unlikely at this stage that Messi will return to Barcelona. The club's financial situation has barely improved, and his age and wage demands will likely make any deal less viable. But, he is Barcelona's best-ever player, and with potential for a life post-playing career at the club, there's still a chance a deal can be struck.

