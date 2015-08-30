Inter to land Wolfsburg's Perisic

Inter have agreed a deal to sign Croatia international Ivan Perisic from Wolfsburg, the Bundesliga club have revealed.

The San Siro outfit are thought to have been pursuing Perisic for months, but appear to have landed their man ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

"The situation has changed in the short term to the extent that we were able to bring about a good solution for everyone involved with this change," said Wolfsburg coach Klaus Allofs.

"We wish Ivan all the best at his new club."

Midfielder Perisic himself added: "I had a nice and successful time in Wolfsburg, but am looking forward to a new challenge.

"I thank Wolfsburg that they have enabled me to move to Italy and wish the team continued success. "

Perisic arrived at Wolfsburg from Borussia Dortmund in 2013, scoring 18 goals in 70 Bundesliga appearances.

Wolfsburg also sold Kevin De Bruyne to Manchester City on Sunday and agreed a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Dante.