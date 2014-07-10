Inter loan out youngsters Pasa and Bandini

The 20-year-old duo are not part of Walter Mazzarri's plans for the new campaign and will instead continue their development in Lega Pro 1.

Both players came through Inter's youth system, with Pasa making his debut for the club in a UEFA Europa League tie against Neftchi Baku in December 2012.

Pasa went on to feature in four top-flight games at the end of that season, but spent last term out on loan in Serie B, initially at Varese and then at Padova.

Bandini has yet to appear for Inter's first team and was also loaned out for the 2013-14 season.

He made 18 appearances for Reggiana, receiving a red card in his final appearance for the club.