Inter lose Vrsaljko ahead of Champions League opener

Inter right-back Sime Vrsaljko will be assessed on a "day-to-day basis" after aggravating a knee injury on international duty.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Atletico Madrid, was forced off 20 minutes into Croatia's 6-0 Nations League loss to Spain on Tuesday.

Inter have confirmed the issue is a recurrence of the left knee problem he carried throughout the latter stages of the World Cup.

Vrsaljko missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Parma and has already been ruled out of the Champions League clash with Tottenham on Tuesday.

"Having been diagnosed with osteocartilaginous inflammation in his left knee, he will now be assessed on a day-to-day basis," read a club statement.

After starring in Russia, the former Genoa and Sassuolo defender has started just one of four Serie A matches this season.

Vrsaljko is on an initial one-year deal with Inter, who have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.