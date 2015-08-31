Trending

Inter lure Ljajic and Melo



Forward Adem Ljajic and midfielder Felipe Melo are the latest additions to a new-look Inter squad.

Inter left it late to confirm the signings of Adem Ljajic and Felipe Melo before the Serie A transfer window closed on Monday.

Serbia forward Ljajic arrives at San Siro on loan from Serie A rivals Roma for the rest of the season with an option to make the deal permanent. 

Experienced midfielder Melo joined Roberto Mancini's side from Galatasaray in a permanent switch. 