Inter lure Ljajic and Melo
Forward Adem Ljajic and midfielder Felipe Melo are the latest additions to a new-look Inter squad.
Inter left it late to confirm the signings of Adem Ljajic and Felipe Melo before the Serie A transfer window closed on Monday.
Serbia forward Ljajic arrives at San Siro on loan from Serie A rivals Roma for the rest of the season with an option to make the deal permanent.
Experienced midfielder Melo joined Roberto Mancini's side from Galatasaray in a permanent switch.
