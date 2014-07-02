Inter Milan sign Algeria's Taider outright

Taider arrived from the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara prior to last season, making 26 appearances in his debut campaign for the Milan club.

He scored one goal in Serie A and another in the Coppa Italia with Inter having now opted to buy out Genoa's share in the player.

"FC Internazionale would like to announce the signing of Saphir Taider from Bologna FC 1909, with Lorenzo Paramatti moving in the opposite direction," read a statement on the club's official website.

Taider was one of Walter Mazzarri's early signings and the Algeria international returns to the club having made an impact for his country at the FIFA World Cup.

Mazzarri agreed a new one-year extension on Wednesday, which will keep him under contract at San Siro until June 2016.