Inter move a 'dream come true' for Kondogbia

Geoffrey Kondogbia has described his move to Inter as a "dream come true" and has set his sights on lifting silverware with Roberto Mancini's side.

After completing his medical on Monday, the France international put pen to paper on the deal that finalises his switch from Monaco.

Kondogbia made 66 appearances for Monaco following his move from Sevilla in 2013, but he had no hesitation in leaving the Ligue 1 club when Inter came calling.

"Being a part of this great team is a dream come true," he told the club's television channel. "I want to be here for as long as possible.

"As a kid I used to watch Inter play on TV, and now I'm joining this huge club. I will give my all."

Inter beat off competition from city rivals Milan to acquire the 22-year-old, and he revealed talks with Mancini helped him make up his mind.

He added: "It's a real pleasure for me and I hope we can achieve big things together. I spoke with Mancini a week ago.

"What he said really convinced me - I don't think you can say no to a club like Inter."