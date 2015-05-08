Inter to pay up to €20m in FFP settlements

UEFA announced on Friday that 10 clubs have agreed to pay settlements after failing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

The likes of Inter, Monaco and Roma will all have to pay fines to European football's governing body, after falling foul of the regulations, which are designed to stop clubs living beyond their means.

Inter will have to hand over a total of €20million, while Monaco will pay €13m.

"The clubs are Besiktas, Inter, Krasnodar, Lokomotiv Moscow, Monaco, Roma and Sporting Lisbon and, for minor breaches, CSKA Sofia, Karabukspor and Rostov," a statement read.

"The CFCB [Club Financial Control Body] Investigatory Chamber also announced that Wolfsburg have been found (following the submission of additional financial information) to have satisfied the break-even requirement and are no longer under investigation.

"These settlement agreements aim to ensure that each club achieves break-even compliance with minimal delay, and are defined by Articles 14(1)(b) and 15 of the Procedural Rules governing the CFCB."