Inter should not fear missing out on Champions League, says Berti

Inter must not have any fear of missing out on next season's Champions League amid a loss of form, according to Nicola Berti.

Luciano Spalletti's side are winless in their three Serie A outings since the mid-season break, suffering successive 1-0 defeats to Torino and Bologna after a goalless draw against Sassuolo.

Inter remain third but their advantage over rivals AC Milan now stands at just four points, while Atalanta, Roma and Lazio are all one further back.

Former midfielder Berti believes the Nerazzurri are experiencing a simple blip and will achieve the position they crave at the end of the season.

"The situation is not complicated. The team is strong … the results aren't there and therefore a bit of trust has been lost. But Inter must not have any kind of fear," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"A long battle with Milan awaits us, but I have no doubts. Inter will seal third. Milan will finish fourth – in the Champions League, but behind Inter."

Berti, who won the Scudetto once and the UEFA Cup twice during 10 years at Inter, claimed the recent performances have been impressive.

He singled out Ivan Perisic for praise after the Croatia international failed to seal a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

"What I've seen lately on the pitch does not bother me. On the contrary, it makes me positive," said Berti.

"Take Perisic – he seemed to have left, he was left out, then he came back against Bologna and I liked it a lot. He was one of the best on the pitch. He showed character. He showed he believes in the team.

"Against Lazio in the Coppa Italia he had the right attitude – did you see how close he was to those who had to take the penalties?"