Inter still European giants, says Hecking

The two sides meet on Thursday in the first leg of their last 16 tie, with Wolfsburg fancied to progress as they sit second in the Bundesliga.

But, despite Inter struggling in ninth in Serie A, Hecking will not be taking them lightly.

"I think that Internazionale is still one of the best teams in European soccer," the Wolfsburg coach said. "And the person who makes the mistake of underestimating them has already lost. This has to be clear.

"They haven't lost any game until now in the Europa League. I think this emphasises their quality enough.

"The bad performance in the Serie A right now makes it even more difficult for us because this is their last chance of the season to get some positive attention in general.

"For that reason I expect two very tough games for us and I don't really judge them by what some journalists publish about them. They are still a really good team."

Inter reached this stage by overcoming Celtic 4-3 on aggregate, while Hecking's men knocked out Sporting Lisbon 2-0.