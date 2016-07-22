Inter still 'under construction' - Ranocchia

Serie A outfit Inter are still a team "under construction", according to defender Andrea Ranocchia.

The club has been boosted by big off-field investment this season, and Ranocchia is excited with the squad coach Roberto Mancini is building.

Ranocchia played in Inter's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake as the club's pre-season program in the United States got underway.

The 28-year-old said there were positives to take out of the game but said there was still plenty of work ahead.

"We're working physically and the team is under construction, even from a tactical point of view," Ranocchia told the club's official channel.

"We won yesterday, and that was important. We’re working a lot on the physical side, but at the same time it’s normal if you don't manage some things because it’s a heavy workload."