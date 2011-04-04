Inter to take out anger on Schalke

Coach Leonardo has been slammed in the media for his overly attacking formation against Milan, who scored in the first minute, but he is sticking to his principles against a side he thinks are still dangerous despite being 11th in the Bundesliga.

"A defeat never comes about for one reason alone, just as, I don't think, a tactical problem can lead to going a goal down after 47 seconds," the Brazilian told a news conference on Monday.

"There's the bitter taste that comes with losing but this team have always responded positively and I'm convinced they will do the same this time."

Striker Diego Milito, who scored both goals in last season's final win over Bayern Munich, is pushing for a start in the San Siro clash after overcoming a series of niggles.

"It's been a difficult season for me and I've been plagued by injuries but there are two months left to play and I hope to convert my anger into positive energy to score and to play well," the Argentine said.

"I'm well psychologically and physically, too. I've got my fitness back, all that I'm missing now is match practice. But I'm eager and am glad to be back."

Lucio is suspended but after usual left-back Cristian Chivu struggled at centre half against Milan and was sent off, Ivan Cordoba could come in at the back.