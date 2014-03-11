Inter unlikely to make moves for Dzeko, Torres

Only one Inter player - Argentinian Rodrigo Palacio - has scored more than five goals in Serie A this term as Walter Mazzarri's side sit fifth in the table.

New Inter owner Erick Thohir is expected to splash the cash in the close-season, but moves for Manchester City's Dzeko or Chelsea forward Torres appear unlikely, despite reports linking the club with both.

When asked by Gazzetta dello Sport if bids for the likes of Dzeko, Torres, Javier Hernandez and Mario Mandzukic were dreams or aims, Ausilio said: "People who earn five or six million (euros) a year for us is over budget.

"And under normal circumstances we cannot take them. And I do not think (it is) so easy getting (these) players on loan."

Ausilio confirmed a frontman was high on Inter's priority list ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, though, adding: "Striker? (We need) one that has a lot of goals.

"(There have been) a number of absences between (Diego) Milito and (Mauro) Icardi (this season)."

Ausilio also stated there was a "mutual willingness" to extend midfielder Fredy Guarin's contract at the club.

Guarin seemed set for Juventus in January but a swap deal - that would have seen forward Mirko Vucinic join Inter - collapsed.