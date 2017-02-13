Inter used Messi 'to provoke fans' dreams'

Inter discussed the unrealistic prospect of signing Lionel Messi to fuel the dreams of the club's supporters, according to Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera.

Messi was briefly linked with a move to Inter last month, but the boss of their main sponsor insists the club were never close to signing him.

Provera is optimistic the Serie A side are on the way back to the top of world football with the help of new Chinese owners Suning.

And while Barcelona talisman Messi may not be heading to Italy, he is confident other world stars will soon see San Siro as an attractive destination.

"Messi was a provocation to stimulate the club, to fuel dreams," Tronchetti Provera said to Gr Parlamento.

"Suning have shown great seriousness. They have assumed responsibility of the team and their interest in football and Inter can be seen.

"They know where to take the club. You can see that they want Inter to be back among the biggest clubs in the world and they are on the right track.

"Top players are already there, although in the future, as a fan, I can always hope for the best players.

"Stefano Pioli has overseen a big change in recent weeks. He is doing an extraordinary job and proving to be very capable.

"Do I miss our champions of the past? There are many players that remain in my heart, but Inter are a top team again. There are no regrets but only hopes for the future."