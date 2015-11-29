Inter will not be criticised if they win the Scudetto - Prandelli

Cesare Prandelli insists nobody will criticise Inter's start to the Serie A season if they end up winning the Scudetto.

Roberto Mancini's side won four of their opening five top-flight fixtures 1-0 and have only scored more than once in two of their 13 matches so far.

However, they sit top of the table with a two-point advantage over Napoli, who they travel to face at the San Paolo on Monday.

Former Italy coach Prandelli thinks if they go on to claim the title, any dull performances will be forgotten with results taking precedence.

"If Inter win the Scudetto, nobody will remember the unimpressive first 10 games," Prandelli told Corriere delo Sport.

"In a 'resultist' culture like ours, whoever wins is always right."

Prandelli praised the performances of Napoli and Fiorentina this season, but backed Massimiliano Allegri to guide Juventus up the table after a disappointing start.

"Maurizio Sarri and Paulo Sousa arrived to find fertile groundwork laid by Rafael Benitez and Vincenzo Montella, but did well to improve and develop it," he said.

"A coach must do well with the material at his disposal.

"Allegri is trying to find the right formula by often changing system at Juventus and that could be an advantage.

"It's not easy to follow up last season's double, but Juve can continue a winning era."