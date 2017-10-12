Inter winger Candreva wary of wounded Milan

Inter winger Antonio Candreva is wary of encountering a wounded AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina at San Siro on Sunday.

Milan head into the match having spent the international break stewing on back-to-back Serie A defeats against Sampdoria and Roma.

Vincenzo Montella's side sit seventh, seven points adrift of third-placed Inter and nine back from pacesetters Napoli.

Candreva acknowledges that Milan will be desperate to turn their fortunes around against Inter, but assured Luciano Spalletti's men have plenty of desire to win.

"I'm happy to have done well for Italy and I've returned with great enthusiasm, motivated for the match with Milan," said Candreva.

"We want to have an important season and winning this derby would help keep a direct rival away from us.

"They're coming into the match after some negative results, so they will be determined but we won't be any less determined.

"City derbies are always unique matches, be it in Rome or Milan, the week ahead of the derby has a very special atmosphere.

"Last year, I scored twice in my first two derbies here in Milan but we drew both, I want to win this time, it doesn't matter who scores."

Inter face a trip to Napoli the weekend after the derby, but Candreva is not looking beyond their next task.

"We're approaching a run of difficult matches but this is normal. We're focusing now on the Milan match, which is important for us and our fans, then we'll think about the trip to Napoli," he added.