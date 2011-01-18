Interest in Rudnevs heats up

The 22-year-old has reportedly been attracting the attention of the Gunners, as well as Barcelona, Juventus and Galatasaray, but the player himself has indicated that he would prefer a move to Emirates Stadium to work with Arsene Wenger.

“My agent is working on several issues. Barcelona might be my favourites at the moment but the Premier League attracts me,” he told reporters.

"I know that Arsenal have seen me in action and have asked my agent. It would be sensational because for me their game is amazing. I cherish my future."

Arsenal are thought to have identified Rudnevs as a possible replacement for Nicklas Bendtner, should the Dane leave in January in search of regular first team football.

However, it is unlikely that Lech Poznan would want to sell their star striker, whose efforts domestically and in the Europa League have been crucial to the Polish club's success this season.

Even if no offers are forthcoming, Rudnevs would be happy to continue plying his trade at Stadion Miejski, saying: “I just try to concentrate on football.

"I will only think about other clubs when Lech or my agents inform me that a real offer has been made."

The marksman has bagged 12 goals in all competitions so far in his debut season at Poznan, including a stunning hat-trick in Turin against Juventus to help secure a 3-3 draw for the Polish side.

By Jamie Dickenson