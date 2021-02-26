Interim boss John Kennedy to assess Celtic squad ahead of Aberdeen clash
By PA Staff
Celtic’s new interim boss John Kennedy will assess his squad ahead of the visit of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.
Winger James Forrest is continuing his rehabilitation following ankle surgery.
Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.
Aberdeen will still be without Jonny Hayes (hamstring) while Fraser Hornby faces a spell out with a thigh tear.
With Michael Ruth suffering from illness, Callum Hendry and Florian Kamberi are Aberdeen’s only two fit strikers.
Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are long-term absentees.
