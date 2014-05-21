International Friendlies Wrap: Czechs share spoils

Matej Vydra and Josef Husbauer were both on the scoresheet in the first half as they cancelled out Teemu Pukki's brace to help the Czechs to a 2-2 draw at Helsingin Olympiastadion on Wednesday.

Czech Republic have drawn two consecutive games since former Viktoria Plzen coach Vrba replaced Michal Bilek in January.

It was Finland who opened the scoring in a frantic opening half of football in Helsinki after Celtic striker Pukki found the top corner of the far post in the 18th minute, albeit with some help from a deflection.

Finland's lead was short-lived, however, with West Bromwich Albion front man Vydra springing the offside trap to restore parity just a minute later.

The topsy-turvy match continued after Pukki rounded Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to put Finland ahead in the following 60 seconds.

Not to be outdone, the visiting nation leveled proceedings again and ensured honours would be even at the end of the match after Husbauer tapped home the equaliser from inside the six-yard box in the 36th minute.

Meanwhile, Belarus were big winners against Liechtenstein, routing the minnows 5-1.

Substitute Pavel Savitski set up the crushing victory, scoring two goals in the space of seven minutes as Belarus ended their four-game run without a win.

Mikhail Gordeychuk, Syarhey Kislyak and Sergey Krivets were also on target against Liechtenstein, who are now winless in 17 games.