International Friendly: Algeria v Romania

Vahid Halilhodzic's men have lost just one of their last 12 matches, giving them useful momentum ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign.

After a dismal Africa Cup of Nations last year, where the side garnered just one point from three matches, Algeria's fortunes have improved drastically.

They dominated Group H in the African section of World Cup qualifying, winning five of their six matches to top the pool by seven points and secure a play-off with Burkina Faso.

Algeria duly qualified for the finals on away goals, Madjid Bougherra scoring in a 1-0 home win after Burkina Faso had claimed a 3-2 first-leg triumph.

The tournament in Brazil will see Algeria compete at their second successive World Cup, after missing out on five finals in a row between 1990 and 2006.

Algeria have already tasted victory in Switzerland as they prepare for games against Belgium, Russia and South Korea in Group H.

Three first-half goals were enough to see off Armenia in Sion on Saturday, with the game ultimately finishing 3-1 in Algeria's favour.

They will be hoping for a similar start against Victor Piturca's Romania, who also head into the game on the back of a friendly victory.

Razvan Rat scored a late winner in a 1-0 success over Albania on Saturday, with the game most notable for the international debut of 16-year-old Cristian Manea, the youngest player in Romania's history.

The Viitorul Constanta defender played the full 90 minutes, and hopes to have made the first of many appearances for Romania.

"I was nervous at the beginning of the game but during the game they passed," he told the Romanian Football Federation's official website.

"I will keep the shirt, I want to have memories for life. Piturca praised me, told me to work and do my job better. I work hard because I want to be called next (time).

"Since I started in football I just want to play very well to get the recognition of the representative team."

Having failed to qualify for the finals in Brazil, Piturca and his squad will want to finish the season on a high against Algeria, before turning their attentions to a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.