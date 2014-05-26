International Friendly: Angola v Morocco

Morocco are guaranteed their spot in the tournament as hosts, but Angola will have to progress past Burkina Faso, Gabon and a qualifier yet to be determined.

Coach Romeu Filemon is using Wednesday's friendly at the Estadio Do Algarve as a chance to take a look at some younger players before Angola begin their qualification efforts against Gabon in September, with five uncapped players named in a 25-man squad.

They include Deportivo La Coruna striker Rudy and Swiss-born Lausanne goalkeeper Signori Antonio, but captain Manucho will not feature having been left out by Filemon.

Rudy, who was born in Portugal to an Angolan mother, is looking forward to playing international football and has his sights set on next year's Cup of Nations.

"It would be a pleasure for me to play for the Angolan team," he told A Bola .

"I'm looking now to win the confidence of the coach and to get a chance to play in the Nations Cup."

For Morocco head coach Badou Zaki, the match is his second since returning to the top job and he will hope to replicate the 4-0 success achieved against Mozambique in his first game back in charge.

The 55-year-old will not have Omar El Kaddouri available after the midfielder was allowed to leave Morocco's training camp to attend the birth of his child.

Angola's most recent results hint at a tough backline, with three draws and a victory coming from their last four outings, though March's 1-1 tie with Mozambique was their sole game in the past eight months.

Both nations will face sides building up their preparations for the FIFA World Cup following this friendly fixture, with Morocco facing Russia and Angola entertaining Iran.