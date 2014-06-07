International Friendly: Cameroon 1 Moldova 0

After victory over Macedonia and a respectable draw with Germany, Volker Finke's men played their last friendly on home soil before departing for Brazil.

Resting the likes of Samuel Eto'o and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Lens forward Edgar Salli bolstered his World Cup hopes by scoring the winner at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Eto'o was not in the matchday squad while in-form Choupo-Moting was an unused substitute, allowing Salli to take centre stage.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game after half an hour, when he dispatched Benjamin Moukandjo's cut-back past Stanislav Namasco.

Finke's only concern ahead of their World Cup opener against Mexico will likely be their lack of cutting edge as they could only force one past Moldova - ranked 101st in the world.

Having been impressive for large spells against Germany on Thursday, Cameroon began brightly in a game where they were rarely troubled.

Nancy forward Moukandjo was lively from the start - providing an early chance for striker Pierre Webo, although the experienced frontman was unable to convert.

Goalkeeper Namasco was then required to produce his first save of the encounter when Moukandjo's work led to an opportunity for Salli.

Webo hit the post with a header from Allan Nyom's delivery before Namasco was called on to deny Moukandjo's effort.

However, Salli eventually converted Cameroon's possession into goals when he dug out Moukandjo's pass to finish past a helpless Namasco.

Moldova, playing their final game before qualification begins in September for the European Championships struggled to put their hosts under any pressure.

Salli, Webo and Nicolas N'Koulou were among a host of players taken off in the second half with Finke clearly having an eye on Friday's Group A clash with Mexico.

The German will likely be content with his side's build-up to the competition despite only finding the net once against the Moldovans.