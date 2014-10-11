International Friendly: Chile 3 Peru 0

The Barcelona goalkeeper became the nation's most capped player with 85, and he kept a clean sheet at the Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander.

Eduardo Vargas netted a brace for Jorge Sampaoli's impressive side, while Gary Medel was also on the scoresheet in Valparaiso.

Rinaldo Cruzado was sent off late in the first half for Peru, who had Paolo Guerrero miss a penalty when the clash was goalless.

It was a much-needed return to form for Chile after a goalless draw against Mexico and scrappy win over Haiti post-World Cup.

Bravo's record was acknowledged pre-game and he was first tested by Yoshimar Yotun's long-range effort, but it was a comfortable save.

Alexis Sanchez had forced Peru keeper Raul Fernandez into a save down low to his right with a free-kick from range moments earlier.

Arturo Vidal curled an effort wide from just inside the area after a great run from the impressive Sanchez.

But Peru would get the best opportunity to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Jean Beausejour fouled Carlos Ascues as the latter prepared to shoot, but Guerrero sent the spot-kick wide of Bravo's left post.

Just six minutes later and the visitors would be punished.

Sanchez's lovely chipped pass found Vargas' run from deep and the Napoli forward, on loan at QPR, volleyed in as Fernandez advanced and despite the best efforts of a defender on the line.

Medel doubled Chile's lead in the 34th minute, glancing a header into the bottom corner from Charles Aranguiz's set-piece.

Tensions threatened to boil over when a tackle from Carlos Zambrano on Sanchez sent the Arsenal attacker flying into the advertising boards on the wing.

And, soon after, Cruzado saw red for elbowing Medel in the face in an off-the-ball incident.

Chile were largely untroubled and made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute.

Sanchez found the overlapping Mauricio Isla down the right and latter's cross found Vargas to volley in from inside the area.

After all his creativity, Sanchez almost got on the scoresheet late on as his free-kick from the left crashed against the crossbar.

Chile had no problems in the second half as their preparations for the 2015 Copa America continued in style.