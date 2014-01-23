International Friendly: Chile 4 Costa Rica 0

With both teams electing not to choose European based players, the Chileans were without Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Gary Medal, while the Costa Ricans missed Bryan Ruiz, Alvaro Saborio and Bryan Oviedo.

It only took Chile 13 minutes to get off the mark with Miiko Albornoz underlining the home side's dominance with a crisp strike.

Despite conceding the majority of the possession, Costa Rica managed to hold on to the half-time break but the floodgates opened soon after.

Chilean midfielder Pablo Hernandez struck a quick-fire brace three minutes after half-time to establish a comfortable 3-0 lead for his side.

Any hope of Costa Rica getting back into the game was wiped in the 63rd minute with a second yellow card to defender Michael Umana.

Striker Carlos Munoz finished off the Costa Ricans on 79 minutes as Chile completed a comprehensive victory.

Costa Rica will be hoping to improve when they meet South Korea in a friendly on Friday in the United States, while Chile's next match is a tough exhibition encounter away against Germany.