International Friendly: Honduras 0 Brazil 5

The result was Brazil's fifth straight win, with Luiz Felipe Scolari's men scoring 18 goals in that run since a shock loss to Switzerland in August.

For Honduras, the result ended a four-match unbeaten run - results which guaranteed their spot in the finals in Brazil - but coach Luis Suarez will no doubt be wanting to improve their defence ahead of the World Cup.

The South Americans took the lead on 22 minutes when Bernard got on the end of a Paulinho cross to power home the game's first goal.

Dante then nodded in Brazil's second 10 minutes after the half-time interval from a Neymar free-kick, with the Bayern Munich man's attempt on goal deflecting off Honduras' Wilson Palacios and Carlo Costly before trickling into the back of the net.

Maicon added a third another 10 minutes later as he tapped home the remnants of Paulinho's saved close-range effort into an empty net.

Substitute Hulk teed up Brazil's fourth goal, with his cut-back pass finding Willian - who glided his shot across Honduras goalkeeper Noel Valladares - before Hulk himself made it 5-0 in the 74th minute with a well-placed finish.

Roger Espinoza and Maynor Figueroa were at fault for Brazil's first, gifting Paulinho space on the right to send in a cross to winger Bernard - who powerfully tucked away the opportunity.

There was some earlier concerns for Scolari, however, as superstar Neymar pulled up sore from a first-minute challenge.

The Barcelona forward shook off the knock to his right knee, though, much to the pleasure of the Sun Life Stadium fans who he went on to impress with some fancy footwork.

Neymar could have made it two goals late in the first half with two sights on goal - the first was saved strongly by Valladares in the 37th minute.

Four minutes later, Neymar dribbled his way into the area and was crashed into from behind, but referee Dave Gantar waved away the penalty appeal.

Brazil took full control of the contest in the second half, and converted that dominance to the scoreboard in the first 30 minutes after the restart.

There was nothing pretty about their second and third goals, with Honduras sure to rue some flat-footed defending.

Willian's fourth was all class, and Robinho almost made it five just a minute later but his shot from the edge of the penalty box came back off the woodwork much to Honduras' relief.

However, they were not spared a five-goal deficit when Hulk finished off a play that included two back-heels with a left-foot shot on the turn finding the bottom corner.