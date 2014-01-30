International Friendly: Mexico 4 South Korea 0

The UANL Tigres striker made the most of his opportunity in Mexico's senior national team, scoring his first international goal just before half-time and then adding two more in the final five minutes of the game to cap off a stunning debut.

With Pulido running riot and Oribe Peralta scoring Mexico's opening goal on Wednesday, South Korea were brought down to earth with a jolt, having started their tour of the United States with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Mexico head coach Miguel Herrera picked three debutants in his starting line-up with Pulido joined by Rodolfo Pizarro and Jose Juan Vasquez.

South Korea boss Hong Myung-Bo made three changes from the team that defeated Costa Rica with Lee Yong, Ko Yo-Han and Kim Min-Woo dropping out, while Kim Tae-Hwan, Park Jin-Po and Yeom Ki-Hun stepped into the starting side.

Hong's men started stronger in Texas, breaking through Mexico's defence a couple of times in an open first half-hour, but it was Herrera's side that broke the deadlock on 36 minutes.

The ball was sent out to Miguel Ponce on the left wing and the 24-year-old defender picked out Peralta in the area with the Santos Laguna striker turning sharply on the edge of the six-yard box and firing home.

While South Korea were shocked by Peralta's opener, they would have been completely stunned by Mexico's second goal in first-half stoppage time, with Pulido finishing on his second opportunity from close range, after Carlos Alberto Pena had set him up.

South Korea held on for most of the second half but in the 86th minute Pulido extended Mexico's lead, finishing off Isaac Brizuela's cross.

The 22-year-old forward completed his hat-trick three minutes later with a solo strike.

South Korea will complete their tour of the USA with a game against the host nation in LA on Saturday.