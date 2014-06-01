International Friendly: Mexico v Bosnia

Coach Safet Susic has seen his preparations for the competition in Brazil hampered by off-field issues, including sagas involving Boris Pandza and Ervin Zukanovic during recent weeks.

While Edin Dzeko gave Susic reason to be positive, scoring a brace in Friday's 2-1 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers Ivory Coast, disputes between the country's football authority, the N/FSBiH, and certain players have served as unwanted distractions.

Pandza faces punishment for apparently suggesting his omission from the squad was due to non-sporting issues, while Zukanovic will miss the tournament after visa problems.

After failing to secure a visa ahead of his country's training camp in America, Gent defender Zukanovic was quoted as blaming the situation on the N/FSBiH, who responded with a statement that confirmed the player would no longer be needed in Brazil.

Add in Susic's now-resolved disagreement with Dzeko over the Manchester City striker's playing time in a friendly earlier this year, and it is safe to say Bosnia will be eager to focus on football matters.

After an impressive win over Ivory Coast, Susic stated his pleasure at the performance as his side continue to build up to their Group F opener against Argentina.

"I am pleased, victory will come in handy for our confidence," he told Dnevni avaz.

"The players are certainly in a good mood, but this triumph will further help the atmosphere within the team."

Susic could be able to call on Sead Kolasinac, Emir Spahic and Ognjen Vranjes, after stating that knocks picked up by the trio against Ivory Coast were not serious.

Mexico, who booked their place at the World Cup with a play-off victory over New Zealand last November, are likely to provide a stern test for Bosnia.

Miguel Herrera's men defeated Israel and Ecuador in friendlies earlier this week, although the latter triumph came at a cost as Luis Montes and Rafael Marquez suffered injuries.

Montes will play no part in Brazil after suffering a broken leg, while skipper Marquez is waiting to discover the seriousness of a foot problem.

"It's a difficult situation, we will try to recover the group mentally as soon as possible," coach Herrera said on Saturday.

"Right now we are not thinking about the games that follow, we will think about having a good talk with the guys."