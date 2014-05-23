International Friendly: Morocco 4 Mozambique 0

Zaki's first stint in charge of the national team came in a three year spell between 2002 and 2005, in which he led the team to the final of the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

After failing to qualify for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Zaki resigned his post but he returned to the role to replace interim boss Hassan Benabicha earlier this month, and his second reign began well at the Estadio de Sao Luis, in Faro.

Napoli midfielder Omar El Kaddouri, who spent last season on loan at Torino, opened the scoring before Youssef El Arabi doubled the advantage nine minutes before the break.

There was no respite after the restart, as goals from Aatif Chahechouhe and a second for El Arabi ensured Zaki enjoyed a happy return to the Morocco hot seat.

Zaki - who represented Morocco at the 1986 World Cup - saw his side make an assured start, and his charges were rewarded with the opening goal in the 29th minute, El Kaddouri cutting in from the left edge of the box and his right-foot strike deflected high into the goal.

Shortly after Morocco were celebrating for a second time. Granada striker El Arabi ghosted between a static Mozambique defence to head home a deep cross from the left from eight yards.

The second half started in a similar fashion with Morocco comfortable in possession against noticeably inferior opposition.

And with 20 minutes remaining the scoreline reflected that domination, Chahechouhe sweeping home El Arabi's cut-back from eight yards.

There was time for further gloss to the scoreline, however, El Arabi marking a man-of-the-match performance with his second of the game with three minutes remaining.