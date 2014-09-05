International Friendly: South Korea 3 Venezuela 1

German Stielike was announced as South Korea's new coach earlier on Friday two months after the departure of Hong Myung-bo, who resigned following an awful World Cup campaign.

And South Korea were quick to impress their new boss, recovering from an early setback to earn a first win in six months.

In-form veteran striker Lee Dong-gook was the difference as the Jeonbuk Motors man made sure of the victory with a second-half double.



The hosts' winless run looked set to continue in the 21st minute when Nacional attacker Mario Rondon put Venezuela ahead by lobbing Kim Jin-hyeon from 35 yards after the South Korea goalkeeper had sent a clearance straight into his path.

But just 12 minutes later Lee Myung-joo curled a right-footed effort beyond Daniel Hernandez to level matters.

South Korea carried the momentum from that equaliser into the second half, the 35-year-old Lee heading of the crossbar from a corner to complete the turnaround in the 53rd minute.

The former Middlesbrough man then capped off the victory after 64 minutes by pouncing to hit home his second after Venezuela had failed to deal with a right-wing cross.