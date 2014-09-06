International Friendly: South Korea v Uruguay

The German was confirmed as boss on Friday, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

His predecessor Hong Myung-bo resigned in July following a dismal World Cup campaign which saw South Korea finish bottom of Group H, taking just one point from games against Russia, Algeria and Belgium.

In their first outing since the tournament in Brazil, South Korea defeated Venezuela 3-1 in a friendly on Friday, just hours after Stielike's appointment had been announced.

Stielike is due to arrive in the country on Monday before travelling to Goyang Stadium to oversee his new players, while he will have to wait until next month's friendly with Paraguay for his first game in charge.

"In South Korea, there is great enthusiasm for football," the new coach said. "This is a good starting point.

"The team in Brazil was very young, maybe too young. My first game is the game in early October against Paraguay in Seoul."

Kim Ki-hee worked with Stielike when on loan at Al Sailiya in Qatar, and the Jeonbuk Motors midfielder believes the 59-year-old will prove a success in his new role.

"I remember that he was a good tactician who knew how to utilise his assets and respond to opposition’s strategies," he told the Korea Herald.

"I think he will be great at moulding different players into a team and making the most out of their talent."

The visitors tasted victory on Asian soil on Friday, as goals from Edinson Cavani and Abel Hernandez earned them a 2-0 win over Japan in Sapporo.

They will continue to be without coach Oscar Tabarez, who is recovering from having back surgery.

Luis Suarez, banned for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, will also be absent while Alvaro Gonzalez is a doubt for the game after picking up an injury to his left calf.