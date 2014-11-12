International Friendly: Turkey 0 Brazil 4

Brazil's performances have been steadily improving since Dunga took up the reins from Luiz Felipe Scolari after their ill-fated World Cup campaign, and the win in Istanbul saw them repeat of their 4-0 drubbing of Japan last month.

Neymar's first came after 20 minutes, as he poked the ball past Turkey goalkeeper Volkan Demirel, before Semih Kaya put the ball in his own net to double their advantage.

Willian – excellent throughout – extended the lead just before the break by sidefooting home in plenty of space, before the Chelsea man then provided the assist for Neymar to slot home the fourth on the hour.

The victory is Brazil's fifth in as many matches in Dunga's second stint in charge, while Turkey have not won in four.

With the Brazilian domestic season in its final stages, Dunga named a squad comprising only players who ply their trade abroad, and it was the visitors who applied the early pressure.

Despite dominating the opening period, Brazil had to wait until the ninth minute to produce their first real shot at goal – Oscar drilling an effort straight at Demirel from 25 yards.

Neymar almost rounded Demirel soon afterwards, before curling over a free-kick after Willian had been felled by Bekir Irtegun just outside the penalty area.

However, the Brazil captain soon had the ball in the back of the net. Running on to a superb Fernandinho ball from deep in the 20th minute, Neymar overcame a poor touch to prod a shot past Demirel and into the bottom left-hand corner.

Turkey have never beaten Brazil, and they certainly did not look likely to break that duck when Kaya diverted the ball into his own net from a Danilo cross five minutes later.

The hosts had struggled to pose any threat to the opposition goal, but finally Arda Turan forced Diego Alves to tip the ball over with a curling effort on the half-hour mark, before Umut Bulut nodded narrowly wide from Hamit Altintop's cross.

It was Brazil who ended the half in the ascendancy, and having already chipped over crossbar with Demirel stranded, an unmarked Willian sidefooted home the third following good work by Neymar.

Demirel was put out of his misery at half-time, with Volkan Babacan coming on as one of four changes for the home side, and the replacement shot-stopper made an almost instant impact by getting down brilliantly to his right to keep out David Luiz's header.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender was quick to congratulate Babacan on a superb save, but the 26-year-old – making just his second international appearance – was soon having to pick the ball out of his net.

Neymar exchanged passes with Willian before easing through the Turkish defence to slip the ball beyond Babacan.

Bulut was kept out by Alves after being sent through by Turan 20 minutes from time, but the clash lost momentum thereafter as both coaches made a series of substitutions - to no avail in Turkey's case.

Shakhtar Donetsk duo Douglas Costa and Fred came off the bench to make their Brazil debuts, joining club-mate Luiz Adriano – also making his first international appearance having played from the start.

There was also a debut for Hoffenheim's Roberto Firmino, who replaced Luiz Adriano after 73 minutes.