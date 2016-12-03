Inter's Ranocchia sees room for improvement

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia concedes they have plenty of work to do following Friday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli.

Stefano Pioli's men impressed with a 4-2 win over Fiorentina last week, but they were brought back to earth at Stadio San Paolo, with Piotr Zielinski, Marek Hamsik and Lorenzo Insigne on target for Napoli.

The result left them eighth in the table, seven points shy of fifth-placed Napoli, and Ranocchia knows there is plenty of room for improvement.

"There are a lot of things that are not going well," Ranocchia told the Inter website.

"We will look over them with the coach. We need to communicate better on the pitch, that is one of the things we have to work on.

"We want to play an aggressive game, but when one of us makes a mistake, the others have to pull out all the stops to make up for it.

"We must improve and hopefully the fans will keep getting behind us. We have got work to do.

"We know it is a really difficult time for us. Lots of things have happened over the last few months, but we have steadied the ship and we must learn from Friday's defeat. We are letting in too many goals and we must keep working hard."