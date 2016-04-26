Intimidation key to Cech's success

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has revealed the pyschological tactic he has used to be successful in a career that has seen him break the record for Premier League clean sheets.

Cech - who joined Arsenal back in June last year - broke the record back in December as Arsene Wenger's men claimed a 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

The Czech Republic international has 176 Premier League clean sheets to his name, with 14 of those coming in his maiden Arsenal season.

And the 33-year-old says the manner in which intimidates strikers has been key in helping keep opposing forward lines at bay.

"There are many ways you can intimidate people during a game," he told Arsenal Player. "With your aggression is one way.

"But nobody likes to have no time. You press them all the time and put them under pressure. Any player that has time and feels comfortable to control the ball and play, obviously can play much better.

"If you don't give them the time and put them under pressure, then it becomes much more difficult. I try to find ways not to give people the chance to feel comfortable in a situation when they face me, then it means they might not get a goal.

"You have to believe in yourself. You have to believe that what you are doing is the right way when you go to the game and you are ready."