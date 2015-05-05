Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee United 1: Ofere and Williams keep European dream alive

Inverness Caledonian Thistle edged closer to securing their first foray into Europe after a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Edward Ofere and Danny Williams secured all three points as third-placed Inverness moved seven points clear of the visitors - their nearest challengers for a UEFA Europa League spot - on Tuesday.

United started the quickest at the Caledonian Stadium as Robbie Muirhead capitalised on a poor clearance from Ryan Esson to put them ahead inside two minutes, but they failed to make their pressure pay further.

The woodwork and a superb save from Esson kept Muirhead out on a further two occasions before Inverness began their comeback.

Ofere's fourth goal of the season set that recovery in motion in the 37th minute, the striker tapping home after a cut back from Marley Watkins, and Williams secured the points shortly before the break with a 20-yard volley.