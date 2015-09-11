Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hearts 0: Vincent, Storey get hosts off the mark

Goals from James Vincent and Miles Storey earned Inverness Caledonian Thistle their first Scottish Premiership victory of the season as third-placed Hearts went down 2-0 at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

After starting the season with five straight victories, Robbie Neilson's side were beaten 3-2 by Hamilton Academical last time out, but had the chance to go back top ahead of Saturday's top-two clash between Celtic and Aberdeen.

The visitors were not at the races in Inverness, however, falling behind when Vincent met Ryan Christie's delivery four minutes into the second half.

Having taken just three points from their first six league games, the hosts' hopes of a first victory improved when Juwon Oshaniwa was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident.

And when Storey - on loan from League One Swindon Town - powered home a second on his debut for the club, John Hughes' men were assured of the points.