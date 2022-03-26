Inverness make it three wins in a row with Dunfermline victory

Inverness saw off Dunfermline 2-0 to record a third-straight cinch Championship win.

Caley Thistle threatened early on as Logan Chalmers had a low effort saved before the rebound was hacked clear.

The hosts continued to press and went close again when a cross from Aaron Doran dropped for Billy McKay at the back post, but the striker’s shot was just off target.

Shortly before half-time, home midfielder Reece McAlear struck the crossbar with a 25-yard free-kick.

McAlear, though, did not have to wait long to break the deadlock in the 58th minute.

A free-kick from Sean Welsh had come back off the wall and dropped back out of the penalty box to McAlear, who fired it back into the goal via the inside of the post.

Pars substitute Nikolay Todorov saw his header from Ryan Dow’s cross pushed behind by goalkeeper Cameron Mackay.

Mackay then produced another smart stop to deny Dow at point-blank range.

With 13 minutes left, Caley Thistle made sure of the points when substitute Austin Samuels scored with his first touch after being sent on.

Doran played the forward clear and Samuels produced a neat finish to get his first goal for the club since moving at the end of January.

Inverness remain third but are now four points clear of Partick Thistle, who lost at leaders Kilmarnock