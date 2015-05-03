Inzaghi to blood youth after third straight Milan defeat

Filippo Inzaghi has vowed to unleash Milan's youngsters in the final weeks of the Serie A season as he looks to build for a future at San Siro.

The under-fire head coach had been reportedly close to the sack earlier this week and a 3-0 loss to Napoli was Milan's third in a row, leaves them in 10th.

Inzaghi insists he will remain with the fallen giants despite failing to reignite their fortunes since replacing Clarence Seedorf, and will look to blood some youngsters.

"People have been talking about my future since the first day, so nothing changes," he told Sky Sport Italia. "I have a contract and will continue to go forward as long as I'm given the chance, because Milan means a lot to me.

"I ask my team to have the same spirit they had tonight and to end the season in a dignified manner. We’ll have to chance to try out a few young players, who I know well.

"Now we have four games to let the youth team players have an opportunity."

The 41-year-old bemoaned Mattia De Sciglio's first-minute red card in their defeat at Stadio San Paolo, but praised his side's efforts in keeping Napoli quiet until the 70th minute - when they scored three goals in six minutes.

He added: "I am sorry for my team, as we gave it our all for 70 minutes and were too heavily affected by that red card straight away.

"I cannot say anything about my team’s attitude for most of the game. Conceding the first goal was a heavy blow and from there on, our heads dropped.

"De Sciglio is an international, he knows the situation. It's a shame, as it was too damaging to have a penalty and red card in the opening minute. It could've been a yellow."