Inzaghi not panicking despite Milan blip

Last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Palermo at the San Siro brought whistles from the home crowd, despite the setback representing only the second time Milan have lost a league game this season.

Milan sit seventh in Serie A after 10 matches, nine points behind leaders Juventus, and Inzaghi is happy with the progress the club are making after last season's troubles.

The head coach expects his squad to bounce back from the Palermo loss when they travel to Sampdoria on Saturday.

"It takes patience," he told a media conference on Friday. "It would be nice if we could be perfect right now, but I'm not worrying.

"Against Palermo we never lacked desire.

"There are little things we need to improve. In the opening 20 minutes we had three chances to score, if we'd gone ahead then we'd be talking about a different game.

"There's been a great reaction, and we'll use that. You'll see a return to the Milan that we saw only a short time ago.

"At the end of December we'll look at the table and take stock of the situation. Every possibility is still there for us.

"The team will draw on Sunday's experience, and use that to help us in the future."

Fourth-placed Sampdoria come into the game with only one league defeat this season, but they have not beaten Milan in their last three meetings.