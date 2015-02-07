Inzaghi pleased with Milan spirit in Juventus loss

Inzaghi's men were punished by a clinical Juve side, who sealed the points with goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Alvaro Morata after Milan debutant Luca Antonelli had cancelled out Carlos Tevez's opener.

Defeat drops Milan to ninth place in the table, with Torino having won at Verona, but Inzaghi expects results to turn around if his players show the same spirit they did in Turin.

"I have to congratulate the team," Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia. "It's hard to play against a team like that.

"These games, result aside, help morale. We have to change the trend of results but with this attitude and with this desire the victories will come soon."

Tevez's 14th-minute goal had more than a hint of offside as he latched on to a Morata header and tucked the ball beyond Diego Lopez.

Inzaghi expressed his belief that Tevez was offside, but was quick to criticise the defending that led to the goal.

"From the bench I would have said it was offside," he added. "It was a goal conceded too easily. On these things we have to work."