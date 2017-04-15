Inzaghi steers resurgent Venezia back to Serie B

Former Juventus and AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has guided Venezia back into Serie B.

A 1-1 draw with Fano on Saturday opened up an unassailable 12-point lead over Parma at the top of Lega Pro Girone B.

Inzaghi took on the Venezia post in June last year, 12 months on from his dismissal as Milan boss.

Younger brother Simone is currently riding high in Serie A, with his Lazio team fourth in the standings.