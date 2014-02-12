Ionita to join Verona from Swiss side Aarau

The Moldova international has completed the formality of a medical and penned a three-year deal at the Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi.

Ionita's contract with Verona will come into affect from July 1, upon the expiry of his deal at Aarau.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Hellas Verona announces that it has acquired the player Artur Ionita.

"The midfielder, born in 1990 of Moldovan nationality but with a Romanian passport, joins on a free (transfer) and will be available from July 1 2014."

The 19-year-old has plied his trade with Aarau since 2009, and has three goals in 18 league appearances this season.

Ionita joins a side that has performed admirably in Serie A this season, with Andrea Mandorlini's charges collecting 36 points in 23 matches, a return that has left Verona sixth.