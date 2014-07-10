Iran deny claims they approached Susic

Susic's position was in doubt after his team were eliminated in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup, but he signed a new two-year contract with Bosnia on Wednesday.

He was quoted by some sections of the media as saying he had been approached by two Iranian officials before opting to stay, but FFIRI general secretary Mehdi Mohammad Nabi has challenged those claims, insisting Iran are still in discussions with current coach Carlos Queiroz.

"I defy Susic to name those two executives he claimed that contacted him," he is quoted as saying by teammelli.com.

"We are currently negotiating with Queiroz, who remains our priority for the job of head coach and we have another meeting with him on July 15.

"I don’t know about anyone in FFIRI contacting Susic.

"Those supposedly two executives could have been agents or brokers working on their own, but nothing to do with us."