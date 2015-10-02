Iranian footballer Hadi Norouzi dies of heart attack aged 30

Hadi Norouzi, the captain of Iranian football club Persepolis, has died of heart attack.

Norouzi passed away in his sleep on Thursday according to local media reports. He was 30 years old.

The Iran international forward scored 26 goals in 150 Pro League appearances for Tehran-based Persepolis over a seven-year period.

He also represented Naft Tehran on a season-long loan from November 2013, scoring three times in 12 games.