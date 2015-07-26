Irish international Cunningham seeks Bristol City exit

Republic of Ireland international Greg Cunningham is headed for the exit door at Championship club Bristol City, after helping the club get promoted.

Cunningham, a former Manchester City player and owner of four international caps, started just nine times in 24 appearances last season as Bristol City cantered to the League One title.

Manager Steve Cotterill revealed left-back Cunningham, 24, was set to sew up a new home imminently.

"Greg Cunningham is discussing a move with another club that will probably go through on Monday," Cotterill told Bristol City's website.

"Greg had very little playing time last year with the emergence of Derrick Williams and Joe Bryan, so we've decided to let him move on.

"I know that leaves us short on numbers, but we had young Lloyd Kelly who played tonight and did very well, and we couldn't really stand in Greg's way when he had this opportunity.

"We'll be looking to strengthen in that area. We're already on to something else and maybe that one will drop for us next week.

"We wish Greg well, he was great for us and we wish him all the best with his new club."

While on Manchester City's books from 2010-12, Cunningham completed loan stints at Leicester City and Nottingham Forest before moving to Bristol City - where he tallied 91 league appearances for four goals.