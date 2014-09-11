Irvine boosted by return of West Brom trio

The trio all withdrew from international duty with injuries, but Irvine revealed that they are expected to feature when Roberto Martinez's side visit The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Albion have yet to win under Irvine in the Premier League since he took charge of the club in June, but he will have a fully-fit squad to try and rectify that situation against Everton.

"Nobody is ruled out through injury," he told a media conference on Thursday. "In terms of lack of match fitness there's nobody ruled out, but there are some who are less likely to be involved than others.

"Ben trained [on Thursday] and has been training but in a controlled way since he came back, we're not too concerned.

"Gareth is fine and he trained, Graham also trained while there was a little bit of concern about Chris Brunt, who had a tight calf, he's trained as well.

"The only people who didn't actually train [on Thursday] were Youssouf [Mulumbu] and Victor Anichebe, who's had a hernia issue. I'm still not ruling him out, he's been training with the medical people."

West Brom have not beaten Everton in their last three attempts, but took a point in both meetings last season.