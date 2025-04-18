FPL tips for GW33: Three midfielders and attackers you should sign

Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring for Newcastle against Crystal Palace on Wednesday

Ahead of Gameweek 33 in Fantasy Premier League, you might be wondering what to do with your midfield and attack.

Well, fear not, because FourFourTwo has you covered with tips on who to sign for the latest round of the game.

Have you thought about bringing in any of these three? We reckon you should…

Harvey Barnes – Newcastle (£5.9m)

Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring for Newcastle against Manchester United last week (Image credit: Alamy)

One prong of Newcastle’s red-hot front three, Harvey Barnes falls into the midfielder bracket in Fantasy Premier League, making him an absolute bargain right now.

The 27-year-old is just about in the form of his life, and he scored his fourth goal in three games as Newcastle thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 on Wednesday to make it six wins on the spin in all competitions.

Newcastle’s trip to Aston Villa on Sunday will be a tough one, but the Magpies are running rampant in their quest for Champions League qualification – and their free-scoring forward line will need no extra motivation to beat one of their main rivals in that mission.

Mikel Merino – Arsenal (£6.1m)

Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Fulham this month (Image credit: Alamy)

Classed as a midfielder in FPL but generally deployed up front as a false nine by Mikel Arteta for Arsenal, Mikel Merino represents decent value.

The Spaniard has recorded four goal involvements in five appearances since the international break, assisting both goals as the Gunners beat Real Madrid on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

With Arsenal travelling to Ipswich on Sunday, the omens are good for Merino and co: Ipswich have conceded at least twice in their last seven home games.

Yoane Wissa – Brentford (£6.5m)

Yoane Wissa celebrates after scoring for Brentford against Everton in February (Image credit: Alamy)

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is already owned by 12.6% of FPL managers, but plenty more could benefit from signing the DR Congo frontman.

Wissa was on target in Brentford’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal last time out, making it four goals in his last seven Premier League appearances and taking his league tally to 15 for the season.

While Brentford have failed to score in each of their last two home matches, the visit of Brighton this Saturday looks to present the ideal opportunity to make that net bulge again: Brighton have not kept many clean sheets of late, shipping seven goals in their last three outings alone.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 33 is 1:30pm on Saturday, 19 April.