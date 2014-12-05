Irvine bullish about his future at West Brom

Irvine is the latest Premier League boss to be put under the spotlight following West Brom's run of four consecutive defeats.

West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace met with Irvine after Tuesdays' 2-1 loss at home to West Ham left the club hovering just a point the relegation zone.

But Irvine - 14 matches into his first senior coaching role at Premier League level - said he still has the full support of West Brom's hierarchy.

"I spoke to the chairman after training but not about that [job] and he didn't speak to me about that. He was great. I went to see him about a completely different matter," Irvine said in the lead up to Saturday's trip to Hull City.

"We spent 15 minutes just chatting over different things and he was great, as he has been all of the time. I'm really grateful for the support he's given me.

"I understand the way things are in this job. There's a short-term culture nowadays and, if it's not Alan Pardew getting stick, as he was six or seven weeks ago, it's somebody else.

"If it's me at this time, hopefully I will be able to get to the situation Alan is in because it wasn't that long ago I was at Stoke hearing people calling for his head.

"They are such fine margins. We are not too far away from getting good results.

"I don't think anybody who has been at the last two games can think we are miles away from getting a good result. We need some goals."

Irvine added: "I have certainly been there at the start of the season when it was very much on me and people were questioning the appointment.

"We came through that and everybody thought I was great, but I said at that time that if we lost a few games then they would probably think I was hopeless again."