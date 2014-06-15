Irvine eager to add to West Brom squad
Alan Irvine has expressed his desire to add to his squad after being named as the new head coach of West Brom.
Irvine, former boss at Preston North End and assistant to David Moyes at Everton, was appointed as Pepe Mel's replacement at The Hawthorns on Saturday.
The 55-year-old may have a difficult task on his hands to keep West Brom in the Premier League after they narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight last season.
And, while the Scot - who left his role as Everton's academy manager to take over at West Brom - is relishing the prospect of a return to first-team coaching, he is well aware of the need for reinforcements at the Midlands club.
"I'm absolutely delighted to get the job," Irvine told West Brom's official website.
"I've got a great deal of respect for the club right the way from the first team through to the academy.
"The situation at this club is similar to what I went through at Everton when I went there with David (Moyes).
"It is run very sensibly and, as a result of that, any head coach coming in has got a great chance of doing a good job.
"A number of the players who have had success in the Premier League with the club are still here.
"But it's a small squad at this moment in time and, clearly, the first job is going to have to be to get some more players in."
